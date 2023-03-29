Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 08:11 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 08:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections on Wednesday.
The poll panel has issued an invite to announce the election schedule at 11.30 am.
The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka Assembly
- The Election Commission
Advertisement