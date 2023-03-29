Left Menu

Karnataka polls on May 10, results on May 13: EC

Updated: 29-03-2023 12:22 IST
Karnataka polls on May 10, results on May 13: EC
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Image Credit: ANI
Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the notification for the elections to the 224-member assembly will be issued on April 13 and the last date for filing nomination papers will be April 20.

Kumar said the nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations will be April 24.

Kumar said the elections have been scheduled on a Wednesday, and not on a Monday or Friday, to encourage greater participation of voters. The ruling BJP and Congress have already launched spirited campaigns for the elections.

