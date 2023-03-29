Left Menu

BJP Kerala chief booked for alleged remarks against Left women leaders

Surendran, however, said he did not make any derogatory remark against women and that he was only referring to the quantum of financial gain allegedly received by Left leaders through their corrupt activities.My remarks were not aimed at any person.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-03-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 19:56 IST
BJP Kerala chief booked for alleged remarks against Left women leaders
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered by the police against Kerala BJP president, K Surendran, in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against women CPI(M) leaders. Surendran, however, said he did not make any derogatory remark against women and that he was only referring to the quantum of financial gain allegedly received by Left leaders through their corrupt activities.

''My remarks were not aimed at any person. It was a general remark or reference to corrupt persons. I did not name anyone. I did not make any comment aimed at dishonouring women,'' he said.

It is Congress leaders who raked up the issue and made it controversial as it suits their political interests, the BJP state president said.

The case was registered against him on the complaint by CPI(M) leader and former MP C S Sujatha, police said. An FIR under sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC has been registered at Cantonment police station, they said. While the offence under section 354 A carries a maximum punishment of one year jail term, the one under section 509 provides for a maximum of three years imprisonment. Surendran, during a Mahila Morcha event organised in Thrissur on Sunday, had courted controversy by allegedly making derogatory remarks involving body shaming and racism against women leaders of the CPI(M). The BJP state president's comments were condemned by both the CPI(M) and the Congress party. The Left party had termed his remarks as ''misogynistic''. Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, had condemned Surendran's remarks and sought an apology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Indian capital to boost COVID-19 testing amid jump in daily cases; Dengue fever spreads across Sudan with health response weakened and more

Health News Roundup: Indian capital to boost COVID-19 testing amid jump in d...

 Global
3
Two closest-ever black holes to Earth discovered by ESA's Gaia mission

Two closest-ever black holes to Earth discovered by ESA's Gaia mission

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023