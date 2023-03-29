Left Menu

Majority of US senate backs repeal of Iraq war authorizations, voting continues

Updated: 29-03-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 21:59 IST
A majority of the U.S. Senate backed legislation on Wednesday to repeal two decades-old authorizations for past wars in Iraq, as Congress pushes to reassert its role over deciding whether to send troops into combat.

As voting continued, the vote was 54 to 27 on the legislation to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force, or AUMFs, and formally end the Gulf and Iraq wars. However, to become law, the measure must still pass the Republican-led House of Representatives.

