Maha: Constable found dead on railway tracks; was bodyguard of former minister

A police constable, who was a bodyguard of a former Maharashtra minister, was found dead on railway tracks at Taloja in Thane district on Wednesday morning, with officials suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have identified the constable as Vaibhav Kadam, who was a bodyguard of ex-minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad, said an official.

Kadam was also one of the accused in a case where a man, Anant Karmuse, had alleged that he was beaten up at Awhad's Thane residence over a Facebook post.

It is suspected that Kadam jumped before a speeding train and died, the official said.

A team of three doctors later conducted a postmortem on the body of the police constable.

Thane Civil Surgeon Dr Kailash Pawar told the media the doctors conducted postmortem on the totally mutilated body and the entire process was videographed.

''It is a case where the victim was hit by a speeding train and several parts of the deceased's body were detached...it is a case of multi-trauma. We looked for injuries, but did not find any. We also examined if it was a case of sabotage, but did not get any indication,'' said Pawar.

The civil surgeon added viscera (internal organs) has been sent for forensic examination.

Inspector Pandhari Kandhe of the Thane GRP said as of now a case of accidental death has been registered and further probe was on.

The police did not find any suicide note, he stated.

