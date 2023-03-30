Left Menu

Non-cognisable offence registered against Karnataka Cong chief for "throwing money"

A non-cognisable offence has been registered by the police against the Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar following a complaint, which alleged that he distributed cash during a poll campaign. A non-cognisable offence has been taken up and the matter will be presented before the court seeking its direction, Mandya Superintendent of Police Yathish N told PTI.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 10:10 IST
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A non-cognisable offence has been registered by the police against the Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar following a complaint, which alleged that he distributed cash during a poll campaign. The complainant alleged that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President had ''thrown money'' at Bevinahalli village in Mandya Taluk on Tuesday, a day before the Election Commission announced the Karnataka Assembly election schedule. ''We haven't registered an FIR yet. A non-cognisable offence has been taken up and the matter will be presented before the court seeking its direction,'' Mandya Superintendent of Police Yathish N told PTI. Meanwhile, Congress workers in Mandya said Shivakumar was only paying money to the artists, who had performed a cultural event during the party campaign. They refuted the allegation that he distributed money to lure voters ahead of the May 10 polls.

