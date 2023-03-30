AP Guv, CM extend Rama Navami greetings

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Rama Navami festival greetings to the people of the state on Thursday.

The Governor wished for the guidance of Lord Rama for all to lead a life of dharma, kindness and compassion. "On the happy and auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami festival, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh," said Nazeer in a statement from the Raj Bhavan.

He said the festival signifies the victory of good over evil and the establishment of dharma as exemplified by Lord Ram, and added that the deity is the embodiment of compassion, righteousness and integrity.

The Chief Minister noted that any government working for the welfare of the people can take Rama Rajyam as an inspiration.

''The reign of Ramudu, which ensured that every home was filled with happiness was the best. Sri Ramudu never broke his word and endured any difficulty to uphold it," said Reddy in a tweet.

With the blessings of Sita and Rama, the CM wished for prosperity of all the people in the state and said everybody should celebrate the festival with gaiety in the Telugu states, including at Bhardrachalam and Ontimitta.

