Karnataka polls: FIR against Congress MLA, his son over distribution of "gifts" to voters in Davanagere

45 PM on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 13:54 IST
Gifts distributed to the voters by Congress MLA in Davanagre (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Police on Thursday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress MLA Shamanur Shivshankarappa and former Congress MLA Shamanur Mallikarjun after people in their area alleged that they have distributed "gifts" to voters for the upcoming assembly election in the state. According to the FIR report dated 28.03.2023, the information related to the accused in the said offence was received at KTJ Nagar Police Station in Davanagere district around 8:45 PM on Tuesday.

In this case, FIR also mentions the name of the accused, Hanumanthappa who is also a driver. The local women in the Davangere Dakshina Assembly Constituency expressed their anger against Shamanur Shivshankarappa for distributing freebies.

"There is no proper drainage, no road. We are living the way animals live. They are not paying attention. But now they are giving away sarees and gifts," a woman told ANI. Villagers in Davangere gathered and set sarees and other gifts on fire which were distributed by MLA Shamanur Shivshankarappa and his son who is also a congress leader Shamanur Mallikarjun.

Earlier the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The polling would take place in a single phase on May 10, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday. The counting of votes will be done on May 13, the CEC said in a press conference. Meanwhile, Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats. With months to go for the Assembly elections, the political parties including the ruling BJP, Congress and ally JD(S) began the spate of allegations and counter-allegations, with the latter attempting to corner the government over the issue of corruption.

It has to be noted that the model code of conduct is in effect in Karnataka after elections were announced in the state on Wednesday. (ANI)

