Left Menu

Blinken compares Bosnia Serb leader to Putin

This came only days after a group of hooligans attacked LGBTQ activists and journalists in Banja Luka, Republika Srpskas administrative centre.Dodik, who is staunchly pro-Russia, has rejected Western criticism and said his entity would break off relations with the U.S. and British embassies in Bosnia.

PTI | Sarajevo | Updated: 30-03-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 18:45 IST
Blinken compares Bosnia Serb leader to Putin

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has compared the policies of the Bosnia Serb separatist leader to those of Russian President Vladimir Putin following his moves to curb dissent and LGBTQ rights.

Blinken tweeted late Wednesday that "Milorad Dodik's attacks on basic rights and freedoms in Republika Srpska show he is on President Putin's authoritarian path." Republika Srpska is the name for the half of Bosnia that is dominated by the country's Serbs. Dodik is the entity's president and leading politician who has repeatedly advocated for the breakup of Bosnia and clashed with Western officials in the Balkan country.

Earlier this month, Dodik's government faced criticism from the U.S. and the European Union for pushing forward with a law to recriminalise libel and insult offences, which was seen as an attack on the freedom of expression and independent media.

Dodik also announced a law in the upcoming months to prohibit access for LGBTQ activists to kindergartens, schools and universities. This came only days after a group of hooligans attacked LGBTQ activists and journalists in Banja Luka, Republika Srpska's administrative centre.

Dodik, who is staunchly pro-Russia, has rejected Western criticism and said his entity would break off relations with the U.S. and British embassies in Bosnia. He has dismissed the need for U.S. support and blasted Washington's engagement in Bosnia, including continued financial backing.

"It would have been better if they (U.S.) hadn't given a single dollar, if they hadn't gotten so involved," he tweeted on Thursday.

Washington and London have imposed sanctions on Dodik and his close associates for his policies of undermining Western efforts to promote reconciliation and democracy in Bosnia following the devastating ethnic conflict. Dodik has travelled often to Moscow and met with Putin there.

Blinken said that the U.S. "represented by Amb. (Michael) Murphy, continues to advocate for the democratic and prosperous future that all citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina deserve." Bosnia's 1992-95 ethnic war erupted when Serbs launched a rebellion to break away from the country's Bosniaks, who are mainly Muslims, and Croats. More than 100,000 people died in the conflict before the U.S. brokered a peace agreement in 1995.

The deal divided Bosnia in two entities but kept them together by joint institutions. Fears have grown since the war in Ukraine that Russia could seek to stir trouble in Bosnia and elsewhere in the Balkans to avert attention from its full-scale invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023