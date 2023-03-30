Hope Rahul will be convicted in my petition too: Sushil Modi

Left Menu

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday expressed hope that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will get ''adequate punishment'' by a court here which has ''summoned'' the latter next month in connection with a case lodged by the former.

In a video statement, Modi, now a Rajya Sabha member, disclosed that the MP/MLA court in Patna has asked Gandhi to appear in person on April 12 in connection with the petition lodged by the BJP leader following the then Congress president's controversial speech at Karnataka in 2019.

''Gandhi has been summoned for recording of statement under Section 317 CrPC. I am confident that like the court in Surat, the court here will hold him guilty and award adequate punishment (adequate punishment)'', said Modi, who had filed his petition on April 18, 2019, five days after Gandhi made the impugned remarks at a rally in the thick of Lok Sabha polls.

Modi added ''Gandhi and his party believe in dynasty politics and cannot bear the sight of an OBC, Narendra Modi, in the Prime Minister's chair. They, therefore, routinely engage in slander. Only the judiciary can effectively check this tendency''.

