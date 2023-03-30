US in touch with Russia over journalist's reported detention -White House
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 21:56 IST
The U.S. State Department is in direct contact with the Russian government over Moscow's reported detention of a Wall Street Journal reporter, the White House said on Thursday.
President Joe Biden's administration has been in touch with reporter's family and his employer, the White House said in a statement.
"U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately, as the State Department continues to advise," it said.
