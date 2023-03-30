Left Menu

Russia: U.S. will be given consular access to detained reporter

Russia: U.S. will be given consular access to detained reporter

Russia said on Thursday that it would grant the United States consular access to detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was remanded in custody earlier, accused of spying. "Through diplomatic channels, the U.S. side has requested consular access to U.S. citizen Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in Yekaterinburg on espionage charges," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Reuters.

"Consular access to him will be granted in due course." (Writing by Caleb Davis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

