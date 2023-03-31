Taiwan president says China deliberately raises tensions
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 31-03-2023 11:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 11:49 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said China deliberately raises tensions, but that Taipei always responds cautiously and calmly.
The world can see that Taiwan is the responsible party in Cross-Strait relations, according to the Taiwan presidential office, citing remarks Tsai gave at a think tank event in New York on Thursday evening.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tsai Ing-wen
- Tsai
- Cross-Strait
- Taiwan
- New York
- China
- Taipei
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Fear of the dark: Taiwan sees wartime frailty in communication links with world
Taiwan warns Honduras against 'poison' of taking aid from China
German minister to visit Taiwan next week in test of China ties
Taiwan, facing loss of ally Honduras, says it won't bow to China
Not Taiwan or South Korea, India strong enough to stand against West: Iran Envoy