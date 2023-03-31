France's hard-left CGT union elects first woman leader - sources

France's hard-left CGT union has elected its first woman leader, two CGT sources told Reuters on Friday.

Sophie Binet was elected secretary-general as a surprise compromise candidate after a long night of deliberations, coming ahead of Marie Buisson, who was supported by outgoing leader Philippe Martinez, and Celine Verzeletti, who was supported by a more hardline faction of the union.

The CGT press service said it could not confirm Binet's election as long as its members had not been informed.

