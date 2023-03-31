Spanish prime minister says he encouraged China's Xi to speak with Zelenskiy

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday that he had expressed concern over Russia's invasion of Ukraine during a meeting earlier that day with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"I transmitted our concern at the illegal invasion of Ukraine," Sanchez said at a news briefing in Beijing.

He added that he "encouraged Xi to talk to (Ukraine's) President Zelenskiy" and "expressed support" for Zelenskiy's peace formula announced last November.

