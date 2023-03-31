Left Menu

Temples will also come up in Kashi and Mathura, says suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

Shrines would also come up in Mathura and Kashi, following the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, due to a push, suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh has said.Singh made the remarks during the Shobha Yatra held on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 16:55 IST
Shrines would also come up in Mathura and Kashi, following the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, due to a ''push,'' suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh has said.

Singh made the remarks during the 'Shobha Yatra' held on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday. ''A grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya following a push. Similarily, a grand temple will be built in Mathura and Kashi,'' he purportedly said in a video, which has gone viral. In another video, the Goshamahal MLA in Hyderabad, administered a 'sankalp' (resolve) to a gathering to make India an 'Akhand Hindu Rashtra'. The 'sankalp' also calls for ''giving a befitting reply to love jihadis'' and for protecting 'sadhu', sant' (holy men) and the women of India. A senior police official told PTI that they were looking into the contents of the Singh's speech and would seek legal opinion. On reports of Nathuram Godse's picture being displayed during the procession, the official said they were looking into that also. Following an uproar over his alleged remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed, the BJP had suspended Singh from the party in August 2022. Singh, who was booked over the remarks, was arrested and he later secured bail. Singh, known for his strong Hindutva views, faces several police cases in Hyderabad, including those related to alleged communal offences.

