Left Menu

Himanta threatens defamation case against Kejriwal if he alleges corruption charges outside assembly

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday threatened to file a defamation case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal if the Aam Aadmi Party AAP leader alleges corruption cases against him outside the assembly.Kejriwal, who is scheduled to address a political rally here on April two, had reportedly said in the Delhi Assembly that there are cases against Sarma.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 19:16 IST
Himanta threatens defamation case against Kejriwal if he alleges corruption charges outside assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday threatened to file a defamation case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader alleges corruption cases against him outside the assembly.

Kejriwal, who is scheduled to address a political rally here on April two, had reportedly said in the Delhi Assembly that there are cases against Sarma. ''Is there any FIR or case against me anywhere in the country? I wanted to sue him but like a coward, he spoke inside the assembly,'' the Assam chief minister said on the sidelines of a programme here.

He said that one should not speak against anybody inside the assembly where the accused is not there to defend himself. ''Let Kejriwal come here on April 2 and say that I am corrupt. The next day, I will file a defamation case against him as I have done against (AAP leader) Manish Sisodia,'' Sarma said. Sarma had filed a criminal defamation case against Sisodia, the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, at the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup, in August last year for levelling some allegations against him at a press conference in New Delhi. The BJP leader was then the health minister.

"There is no case against me before any agency or court," Sarma said.

The chief ministers of Assam and Delhi have often sparred on Twitter over issues related to education and health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023