Extortion case registered on complaint of Pune BJP leader
PTI | Pune | Updated: 31-03-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 19:27 IST
A Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Pune in Maharashtra on Friday claimed he had received a call seeking extortion of Rs 25 lakh.
An extortion case has been registered by the cyber police station on the complaint of Pune BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar, an official said.
''As per Bidkar's complaint, he received the extortion call while he was at a Ram Navami procession on Thursday. The caller spoke in Marathi and Hindi. On Friday, Bidkar approached police,'' Inspector Minal Patil of Cyber police station said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
