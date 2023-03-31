Left Menu

PM Modi expresses happiness at Govt e-Marketplace crossing Rs 2 lakh crore in 2022-23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, expressed happiness at the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) crossing Gross Merchandise Value of Rs 2 lakh crore in 2022-23.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 20:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, expressed happiness at the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) crossing Gross Merchandise Value of Rs 2 lakh crore in 2022-23. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi tweeted, "Excellent! @GeM_India has given us a glimpse of the energy and enterprise of the people of India. It has ensured prosperity and better markets for many citizens."

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1641754119214968835?s=20 PM Modi made the remark in response to a tweet by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal had stated in a tweet, "A true GeM of India! A landmark achievement for the nation as @GeM_India crosses Gross Merchandise Value of Rs2 lakh crore in 2022-23. Under PM @NarendraModi ji's relentless pursuit to ensure transparent procurement, GeM is emerging as a trusted platform for buyers and sellers". GeM is the National Public Procurement Portal for the procurement of goods and services for Central and State Government Organisations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

