PM Modi expresses happiness at Govt e-Marketplace crossing Rs 2 lakh crore in 2022-23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, expressed happiness at the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) crossing Gross Merchandise Value of Rs 2 lakh crore in 2022-23. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi tweeted, "Excellent! @GeM_India has given us a glimpse of the energy and enterprise of the people of India. It has ensured prosperity and better markets for many citizens."

PM Modi made the remark in response to a tweet by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal had stated in a tweet, "A true GeM of India! A landmark achievement for the nation as @GeM_India crosses Gross Merchandise Value of Rs2 lakh crore in 2022-23. Under PM @NarendraModi ji's relentless pursuit to ensure transparent procurement, GeM is emerging as a trusted platform for buyers and sellers". GeM is the National Public Procurement Portal for the procurement of goods and services for Central and State Government Organisations. (ANI)

