Govt boasting of India election to UN Statistical Commission, but won't say its doyen was Mahalanobis: Cong

The Congress on Monday said the Modi government is ''boasting'' about India being elected to the UN Statistical Commission, but it won't say that the doyen of the Commission that began in 1947 was none other than P C Mahalanobis.

India was overwhelmingly elected to the UN Statistical Commission in a highly competitive election, returning to the world organisation's highest statistical body after a gap of two decades.

In the election, South Korea won over China for the other seat in the Asia Pacific States category through a draw of lots after inconclusive rounds of secret-ballot voting.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''Modi government is boasting of India being elected to the UN Statistical Commission. It of course will not tell us that the doyen of the Commission that began in 1947 was none other than P.C. Mahalanobis, who attended all sessions of the Commission from its conception in 1946 till 1970.'' India was elected by the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) as a member of the UN Statistical Commission, the Commission on Narcotic Drugs and the Programme Coordinating Board of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), an important subsidiary body of the UN organ focussed on economic, social and environmental issues.

In the election for the membership to the Statistical Commission, India secured an overwhelming 46 out of 53 votes in a secret ballot. India, along with South Korea, the UAE and China were in the fray for two seats from the Asia Pacific States category.

