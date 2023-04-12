Left Menu

Outcome Health leaders convicted on federal fraud charges

Jurors found three former leaders of a Chicago-based company guilty of multiple counts of fraud on Tuesday, following a 10-week federal trial that tracked Outcome Healths rise and dramatic fall after allegations that the officials had lied to customers and investors while taking in about 1 billion.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 12-04-2023 00:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 00:51 IST
Outcome Health leaders convicted on federal fraud charges

Jurors found three former leaders of a Chicago-based company guilty of multiple counts of fraud on Tuesday, following a 10-week federal trial that tracked Outcome Health's rise and dramatic fall after allegations that the officials had lied to customers and investors while taking in about $1 billion. The Chicago Tribune reported that jurors found Outcome Health co-founder and former CEO Rishi Shah guilty on 19 of 22 counts, co-founder and former president Shradha Agarwal guilty on 15 of 17 counts and former chief operating officer Brad Purdy guilty on 13 of 15 counts. Shah, Agarwal and Purdy have not been sentenced yet. Outcome Health targeted pharmaceutical companies, selling ads that would run on televisions and tablets which the company provided to doctors' offices and waiting rooms. Prosecutors alleged that the executives lied about how many doctors' offices the advertising would appear in, allowing them to overcharge advertisers and use inflated revenue figures to secure loans and investors. The company grew from 16 employees in 2011 to more than 500 in 2017, when its value was estimated at more than $5 billion. Defense attorneys for the three former executives argued that the blame should fall on another official who previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and testified against them. Prosecutors during the trial showed the defendants' communications with that person, Ashik Desai, arguing that it was proof that the three officials knew of problems within the company.

A spokesman for Shah said Tuesday that he plans to appeal and "will exhaust every avenue to overturn this result." An attorney for Purdy, Theodore Poulos, said they are "profoundly disappointed" with the verdict and reiterated his defense argument from trial that evidence showed "certain critical information was withheld" from Purdy. Lawyers for Agarwal declined to immediately comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

 Global
2
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global
3
FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets warm reception

FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets war...

 Global
4
Pilot raising voice against Rajasthan's previous BJP govt not against current regime: Congress' TS Singh Deo

Pilot raising voice against Rajasthan's previous BJP govt not against curren...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023