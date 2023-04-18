EU ambassador to Sudan assaulted, says EU foreign policy chief

The European Union's ambassador to Sudan was assaulted in his own residency on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell said in a tweet.

"This constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention. Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law," his tweet read.

He gave no further details on the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)