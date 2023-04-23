Congress appointments three secretaries in Rajasthan unit
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has attached three secretaries with the party's in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. The appointment came into immediate effect, a party release said.
According to the release, Amrita Dhawan, Virendra Singh Rathore and Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin has been attached with Randhawa. Assembly Elections are due in the state later this year.
Congress also appointed Shiv Bhattia as the new secretary of AICC attached to the AICC in charge of Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect, as per the release. Congress relieved Dr Sudhanshu Tripathi from his responsibility as the secretary, AICC.
Congress Sanjay Dutt was also relieved from his duties in Himachal Pradesh and attached to the AICC in charge of Madhya Pradesh. Congress appointed Arjun Modhwadia, Subhash Chopra, Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Pradeep Tamta, as AICC observers, to oversee the Madhya Pradesh election preparations in the particular assembly segments assigned to each of them, the release said. (ANI)
