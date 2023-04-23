Left Menu

Congress appointments three secretaries in Rajasthan unit

According to the statement, Amrita Dhawan, Virendra Singh Rathore and Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin has been attached with Randhawa.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 09:50 IST
Congress appointments three secretaries in Rajasthan unit
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has attached three secretaries with the party's in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. The appointment came into immediate effect, a party release said.

According to the release, Amrita Dhawan, Virendra Singh Rathore and Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin has been attached with Randhawa. Assembly Elections are due in the state later this year.

Congress also appointed Shiv Bhattia as the new secretary of AICC attached to the AICC in charge of Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect, as per the release. Congress relieved Dr Sudhanshu Tripathi from his responsibility as the secretary, AICC.

Congress Sanjay Dutt was also relieved from his duties in Himachal Pradesh and attached to the AICC in charge of Madhya Pradesh. Congress appointed Arjun Modhwadia, Subhash Chopra, Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Pradeep Tamta, as AICC observers, to oversee the Madhya Pradesh election preparations in the particular assembly segments assigned to each of them, the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

 Japan
2
Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

 India
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition of ex-prosecutor; U.S. abortion providers relieved but wary as Supreme Court preserves pill access and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test flight's liftoff; SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023