Left Menu

Mali sets date for delayed vote, saying it's true to its word on democracy

The vote, initially scheduled for March 19, is the first in a series of polls meant to restore democracy in the West African country after two military takeovers since August 2020. It was delayed days before that date to give electoral management authorities more time to set up in all of Mali's 19 administrative regions.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 05-05-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 18:54 IST
Mali sets date for delayed vote, saying it's true to its word on democracy
  • Country:
  • Mali

Mali's military government on Friday set a new date for a delayed constitutional referendum meant to pave the way for presidential elections next year. The vote, initially scheduled for March 19, is the first in a series of polls meant to restore democracy in the West African country after two military takeovers since August 2020.

It was delayed days before that date to give electoral management authorities more time to set up in all of Mali's 19 administrative regions. Government spokesman Abdoulaye Maiga announced on state television on Friday that the referendum would now take place on June 18. He added that the new date showed authorities were true to their word and democratic commitments.

Mali's junta has pushed back against regional and international pressure to rapidly return to civilian rule, proposing lengthy transition timelines after failing to hold promised elections in February last year. The region's main economic and political bloc ECOWAS imposed stiff sanctions on the country at the start of 2022 for straying from its commitments.

After months of negotiations with its rulers, the bloc accepted a new 24-month transition that was to begin in March 2022. It has lifted sanctions but kept Mali suspended from the bloc. Presidential elections are now scheduled to take place in February 2024.

Mali's two coups were spurred in part by anger over the failure of authorities to block a violent Islamist insurgency that has spread through West Africa over the past decade. Similar frustrations contributed to two military takeovers in neighbouring Burkina Faso last year. Authorities there have pledged to restore democracy by next July.

Military rulers in both countries have previously blamed election delays on insecurity, saying it made it difficult to organise polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID emergency; UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan and more

Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID e...

 Global
3
Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2 new positions

Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2...

 Global
4
Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video

Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in...

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023