Left Menu

Y20 Consultation summit concludes at AIIMS Rishikesh

The Youth-20 Consultation summit concluded at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Friday, with Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar dubbing it as a much-needed platform to empower young minds.The youths are the countrys real capital.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 05-05-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 19:24 IST
Y20 Consultation summit concludes at AIIMS Rishikesh
  • Country:
  • India

The Youth-20 Consultation summit concluded at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Friday, with Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar dubbing it as a much-needed platform to empower young minds.

''The youths are the country's real capital. They are directly linked with the nation's economy,'' Pawar said in her address on the last day of the summit, which was attended by young delegates from G-20 nations and noted physicians of the country.

''Such a platform is needed to empower young minds. I hope the discussions held at the event will help the young participants come up with recommendations on how to forge partnerships and deal with a range of contemporary global challenges,'' she added.

The Union minister said foreign delegates participating in the event will also experience the cultural, religious and spiritual aura of Rishikesh. Pawar spoke of efforts being made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in creating an ecosystem conducive to the development of youngsters.

The minister also said digital health innovation has taken quality healthcare to the remotest of villages and leveraging of artificial intelligence in hospital settings has changed the way patients are screened, diagnosed and treated today.

Earlier, Pawar inaugurated an eye bank and a geriatric ward at the hospital.

Y20 chairperson Anmol Sovit said the contribution of every citizen was needed to make India a global power.' He said youngsters should contribute to the country's journey from Amrit Kal to Swarnim Kal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID emergency; UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan and more

Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID e...

 Global
3
Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2 new positions

Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2...

 Global
4
Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video

Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in...

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023