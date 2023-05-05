UK to contribute to Amazon fund, CNN Brasil reports

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that his country will contribute to the Amazon Fund, CNN Brasil reported on Friday, as the two leaders met in Downing Street.

Sunak's pledge follows U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement he would seek $500 million over five years to contribute to the fund, which works to combat deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, and related activities.

Others donors include Norway and Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)