Biden says Republicans manufacturing a crisis over debt limit

US President Joe Biden sharply criticized 'MAGA' Republicans for their refusal to vote in a higher federal debt ceiling, signaling that there would be little compromise from the White House at a key May 9 meeting with congressional leaders.

Republicans are "divided" on the debt ceiling, Biden said, speaking ahead of a meeting on US investment at the White House, and so-called MAGA Republicans are pushing "draconian" cuts in the budget.

"The last thing this country needs … is a manufactured crisis," he said.

