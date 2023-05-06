Left Menu

Paraguay presidential candidate Cubas arrested after post-election protests

He was detained in the last leg of a planned trip to Asuncion to protest the elections at an electoral court. "As you can see, I'm being arrested," Cubas said in a video posted to social media. Cubas had announced plans for renewed protests after his arrival in the capital.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2023 04:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 04:09 IST
Paraguayo Cubas, who placed third in Paraguay's presidential elections, has been arrested following post-election protests, authorities said on Friday.

Cubas led protests to dispute Sunday's election results and call for a recount, though international organizations said there was no reason to doubt the integrity of the vote. Cubas has been charged with "disrupting the peace" and other crimes, according to an arrest warrant issued by the attorney general's office.

A political figure from the country's eastern region who calls himself an anarchist, Cubas pulled in a surprising 23% of the vote, coming behind victor Santiago Pena and second-place Efrain Alegre. He was detained in the last leg of a planned trip to Asuncion to protest the elections at an electoral court.

"As you can see, I'm being arrested," Cubas said in a video posted to social media. "All the criminals in this country should be handcuffed like Paraguayo Cubas," he added as he got into a patrol car. Late Monday, Cubas' supporters blocked roads in the capital and parts of the country's east and clashed with police outside of an electoral court. Cubas had announced plans for renewed protests after his arrival in the capital.

