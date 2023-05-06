Left Menu

EC issues notice to Karnataka Cong on 'rate card' ads against BJP, seeks 'empirical' evidence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 19:12 IST
EC issues notice to Karnataka Cong on 'rate card' ads against BJP, seeks 'empirical' evidence
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has issued a notice to the Karnataka Congress over its ''corruption rate card'' advertisements published in newspapers targeting the BJP and sought ''empirical'' evidence to prove its allegations by Sunday evening.

The notice was issued on Saturday following a complaint lodged by the BJP.

Ahead of the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka, the Congress released a set of posters and advertisements listing ''corruption rates'' in the state between 2019 and 2023 while terming the BJP government a ''trouble engine''.

''It is a fair assumption that INC possesses the material/empirical/verifiable evidence based on which these specific/explicit 'facts' have been published, an action which can fairly be assessed to embed knowledge, motive and intent to do so by the author,'' the EC notice read.

It asked the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president to ''convey the empirical evidence of the same, for example, the evidences for rates for kinds of appointments & transfers, kinds of jobs and kinds of commission mentioned in the advertisement given by you along with if any explanation by 19.00 hrs on 7th May 2023 and also put that in public domain.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023