Sadhguru's call to candidates for special focus on making Karnataka's soil fertile

Ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections, spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday put forth his request to the candidates, calling for special focus on making Karnataka's soil fertile. My appeal to all of you is that whatever other policies you may have for Karnataka, saving “Kannada Nadu's Soil” should be your fundamental mission, the founder of Isha Foundation said. ''This is the only demand of the farmers of Karnataka - to make the soil of 'Kannada Nadu' fertile. This is the only way for the prosperity of farmers and the state,'' Sadhguru added.

