Left Menu

Manipur CM chairs all-party meeting, announces peace committee in every assembly constituency

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 06-05-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 22:16 IST
Manipur CM chairs all-party meeting, announces peace committee in every assembly constituency
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said peace committees will be formed in every assembly constituency to ensure that peace initiatives are implemented at the grassroots level.

Singh made the announcement after chairing an all-party meeting over the prevailing situation in the violence-hit state.

''Held an all-political party meeting to discuss the current situation in Manipur and to collectively work towards bringing peace and stability in the state,'' he said.

''During the meeting, it was resolved to appeal for peace in the state, and encourage all citizens to avoid any actions that could lead to further violence or instability,'' he added.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various political parties, including the Congress, CPI, JD(U), NPF, Shiv Sena, TMC, BSP, AAP, MPP, AIFB, MNDF, ABHKP, and former CM O Ibobi Singh.

''It was further resolved to form a peace committee in every assembly constituency to ensure that peace initiatives are implemented at the grassroots level,'' he tweeted.

Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people and killing at least 54.

The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the ten hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 percent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts.

Singh also held a video conference with the senior officials of the state government, police and para-military forces to review the on-ground operations.

''The entire team is working round the clock to ensure that peace prevails in the state,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, he met representatives of Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a civil society organisation, and the All Manipur Christian Organization (AMCO).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023