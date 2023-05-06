"PDF merger to NPP also merge our collective mission to work for state," Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday said that the merger of the People's Democratic Front (PDF) to the National People's Party (NPP) will also merge their collective mission to work for the state and its people. In this regard, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma took to Twitter and said, "Elated to welcome MLAs of the People's Democratic Front, Banteidor Lyngdoh, Gavin M Mylliem and all the supporters of the PDF to the growing NPP family. The growing belief in the NPP is a testament to the proven capabilities of the NPP to take Meghalaya forward. The merger of the PDF to the NPP will also merge our collective mission for the State and its people. Long Live NPP!".

Earlier People's Democratic Front (PDF) had announced that it would merge its party with the National People's Party (NPP) in the state. People's Democratic Front (PDF) is already in alliance with NPP in the state. The party had bagged two seats in the Assembly polls which were held this year.

In the state assembly elections of 2023, the National People's Party emerged as the single-largest party by winning 26 seats in a 59-seat assembly. After the merger with PDF, the count of NPP MLAs will increase to 28 in the assembly. (ANI)

