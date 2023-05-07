Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates King Charles III on coronation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2023 04:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 00:21 IST
PM Modi congratulates King Charles III on coronation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation.

He tweeted, ''Warmest congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation. We are sure that the India-UK relationship will be strengthened further in the coming years.'' King Charles III was officially crowned as the 40th King of the United Kingdom at a ceremony steeped in history with modern multi-faith touches amid pomp, pageantry and choir music inside the iconic Westminster Abbey here on a rainy Saturday, reminiscent of the Coronation of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 70 years ago.

