Left Menu

DMK slams Centre over use of name 'Akashvani'

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-05-2023 15:36 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 15:36 IST
DMK slams Centre over use of name 'Akashvani'
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Sunday hit out at the Centre for what it called replacing the national broadcaster's name 'All India Radio' with 'Akashvani' and demanded that the Union government restore the name AIR.

Writing to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, DMK Parliamentarian T R Baalu referred to media reports on Prasar Bharati's ''direction'' to stop using the words All India Radio and instead use the word Akashvani and said the ''sudden decision is unwarranted.'' Blaming the Centre, Baalu said his party was fully against the decision to ''jettison'' the popular name All India Radio.

''In the circumstances, I request you to kindly intervene in the matter and advise Prasar Bharati suitably so that the earlier practice is restored by it immediately.'' Though Prasar Bharati claimed that this was an old decision and AIR stations have been advised to implement it, Baalu, also leader of the DMK Parliamentary party, said the move was ''not proper and is not acceptable at all''.

''Already, people in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere have started protesting the action of Prasar Bharati.'' Several political parties in Tamil Nadu have condemned the action ''to deny the rightful place of Tamil in All India Radio and impose Hindi'' in its place.

Radio stations in Tamil Nadu have been using the name 'Vaanoli', the Tamil equivalent of Akashvani, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023