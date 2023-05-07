Left Menu

Arab League head says Syria's Assad can attend summit 'if he wishes to'

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 19:43 IST
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad can attend an Arab League summit later this month "if he wishes to", Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Sunday after Syria was readmitted to the League. Responding to a question over whether Assad could participate at the summit in Saudi Arabia, Aboul Gheit told a news conference in Cairo: "If he wishes, because Syria, starting from this evening, is a full member of the Arab League, and from tomorrow morning they have the right to occupy any seat."

"When the invitation is sent by the hosting country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and if he wishes to participate, he will participate," he added.

