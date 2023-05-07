Congress advocating for 'separating' Karnataka from India, claims PM in his last campaign rally

In a blistering attack on the Congress during his last campaign rally ahead of May 10 Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the party of openly advocating for ''separating'' Karnataka from India.

The Prime Minister's charge comes a day after former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi addressed a campaign rally at Hubballi on Saturday.

The Congress referring to her speech in a tweet said Gandhi, who is the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, ''sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas''. It also posted pictures of Gandhi speaking at the public meeting.

''The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity'', the tweet read.

Modi, apparently referring to this, alleged that the disease of the 'tukde-tukde gang' (anti-national elements) has reached the Congress' top level.

Winding up campaigning for the high-stakes election, the Prime Minister today held a roadshow in Bengaluru and addressed two public rallies at Shivamogga and Nanjanagudu in Mysuru district.

''When it comes to working against India's interests, Congress' royal family will be at the forefront. I want to speak about a serious issue here. I want to say it as there is a lot of pain in my heart. This country can never forgive such a game. This family, to influence the politics in the country, is encouraging foreign forces to interfere,'' Modi said.

Addressing the public meeting at Nanjanagudu in Mysuru district, he accused them of secretly meeting foreign diplomats who hate India, repeatedly indulging in activities that insult the nation's sovereignty and said they are not ashamed of it.

Stating that in this Karnataka election, Congress' 'shahi parivar' (royal family) has gone a step ahead by ''breaking all the limits and crushing the feelings of the country'', Modi said: ''Not only Karnataka, I want to tell this to the entire country with lot of pain that in this election Congress' royal family yesterday came to Karnataka and said they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka.'' ''Karnataka's sovereignty, you know what is the meaning of it? They have sat in Parliament for so many years, they have taken oath on India's Constitution, and they say this. When a country becomes independent, only then that country is called a sovereign nation. The meaning of what Congress is saying is that the Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India,'' he said.

Asking people whether they approve it and whether they will punish Congress for making such a statement, the Prime Minister said it means Congress is openly advocating about ''separating'' Karnataka from India.

''I had never thought that the disease of the 'tukde-tukde gang' would reach the Congress' top level,'' he said, accusing the party of insulting Kannada fighters who fought for India's independence and insulting the patriotism of crores of Kannadigas.

Noting that this is the land where 'Rashtra Kavi' Kuvempu had said Karnataka is an integral part of India with lines in the state anthem -- 'Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate Jaya he Karnataka Maate', Modi said: ''For every Kannadiga, Karnataka is a mother and she has been described as the daughter of 'Bharat Ma'. I can feel the feelings of Kannadigas.'' Insulting the sentiments of Karnataka is like demeaning the ''culture and pride'' of the state, he added.

Further accusing Congress of creating rift between states and spreading communal fire, the Prime Minister said whenever they did such things, people of India united to defeat them.

Congress wants to ''somehow come to power in Karnataka'' to get ''political oxygen'', he said, adding that ''people here can never forgive them for this sin... Congress will get the response for this on May 10 with full strength.'' He urged the people to vote for BJP to make Karnataka number one among states.

Stating that he was visiting the famous Srikanteshwara temple here, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva connected to the mythological context of 'Vishapaan' (Shiva drinking venom), after the rally, Modi said, ''The way Congress abused me in Karnataka and poured venom on me, Lord Srikanteshwara gave me the strength to bear it.'' Thanking people for the blessings and affection towards him during campaigning in Karnataka, calling it his biggest asset, he said this is my last programme in this election campaign and after this he will leave for Delhi.

''I'm ending my campaign here. Now, you take the baton,'' he said urging the people to come out and exercise their franchise on May 10.

After the meeting, Modi visited the Srikanteshwara temple in the district.

Earlier this morning, the Prime Minister took part in an eight kilometre roadshow in Bengaluru, campaigning for the BJP.

The roadshow from Kempegowda statue at New Thippasandra Road to Trinity Circle was covered in about one-and-half hours.

Beginning with Modi paying floral tributes to the statue of Kempegowda (founder of Bengaluru), the open top vehicle passed through parts of east and central Bengaluru touching about half-a-dozen Assembly segments.

Later addressing a public rally in Shivamogga, Modi took a dig at Congress by stating that the ''scared'' party brought in Sonia Gandhi for campaigning in the election after its ''lies did not work''.

Without mentioning the name of the former Congress chief, Modi told the audience at the election rally here: ''Now, the Congress is so afraid and scared that when their lies did not work, then those who are not taking part in campaigning are being brought here. The Congress has started dumping the responsibility of defeat on each other''.

Gandhi, who largely stayed away from campaigning and public rallies since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls reportedly due to health reasons, addressed her first election meeting in Karnataka, which votes on May 10, at Hubballi on Saturday.

