China-Central Asia summit to be held May 18-19 in Shaanxi province

The China-Central Asia summit will be held on May 18-19 in China's northwestern province of Shaanxi, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will preside over the Summit, the ministry said. The presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will visit China over May 16-20, state media CCTV quoted the foreign ministry as saying.

