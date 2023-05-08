Left Menu

"Gehlot's statement a conspiracy...": Vasundhara Raje counters Rajasthan CM's claim

Targeting rivals within Congress, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot credited former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and two other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for having helped him save his government during the 2020 crisis when some Congress MLAs revolted and tried to topple his government.

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 07:19 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 07:19 IST
"Gehlot's statement a conspiracy...": Vasundhara Raje counters Rajasthan CM's claim
Former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje countered Ashok Gehlot's claims, saying Rajasthan Chief Minister is lying out of fear of losing the 2023 Assembly elections and his false allegations show he is rattled by the rebellion in state Congress unit. Targeting rivals within Congress, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot credited former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and two other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for having helped him save his government during the 2020 crisis when some Congress MLAs revolted and tried to topple his government.

Vasundhara Raje said, "Gehlot's statement against me is a conspiracy. Nobody can insult me as much as Gehlot has done. He is lying out of fear of losing the 2023 Assembly elections and has made such false allegations as he is rattled by the rebellion in his own party". Addressing a programme in Dholpur on Sunday, Gehlot divulged that the 2020 crisis was conspired by Union Ministers of the BJP government and claimed that Vasundhara Raje, former Assembly Speaker Kailash Meghwal and MLA Shobharani Kushwaha were not in favour of toppling the elected Congress government.

Gehlot said, "Former Chief Ministers of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Shobha Rani and Kailash Meghwal knew their party people were toppling the government. Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Kailash Meghwal had said that it has never been our tradition to topple the elected government on the basis of money. They did not support those who toppled the government due to which our government survived." Targeting rivals within the party, CM Gehlot said he had requested the MLAs, who revolted to return the money they had taken from the BJP so that they could perform without any pressure.

"Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Gajendra Shekhawat conspired together and distributed the money inside the Rajasthan government. I advised our MLAs (who revolted) that even if some of the money taken has been spent by them, they should inform us. I will give you money and tell AICC, but don't take BJP's money. If you will keep their money, they will scare you later, threaten you... They took away 25 MLAs. Amit Shah plays a very dangerous game, give his money back," Gehlot said while exposing the BJP's gameplan of toppling his government. Ashok Gehlot in July 2020 had accused the BJP of trying to overthrow his government by offering Congress lawmakers bribes but the BJP denied any involvement.

The Gehlot and Pilot feud has been simmering since before 2020 and Pilot was sacked as deputy CM and removed as state unit chief. Pilot again opened a fresh front against Gehlot, his old political rival within the party, alleging that the state government failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the Bharatiya Janata Party rule in Rajasthan and announced his plan to hold a day-long fast on April 11 to demand action.

The Congress party called a meeting to resolve the situation regarding Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, party sources confirmed. The fresh crisis has emerged months before the assembly polls in the state due late this year.

Pilot is seen as a chief ministerial aspirant but Gehlot, who did not contest the Congress presidential election, is apparently keen not to hand over the reins of the state to him. The differences between the two had come out sharply in 2020 with Pilot leading a "rebellion" against Gehlot.

The two leaders have taken potshots at each other on several occasions in the past. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023