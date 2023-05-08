Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to attend Cong's camp in Rajasthan on May 9

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a training camp of the party at Mount Abu in Rajasthans Sirohi district on Tuesday. Party sources said Gandhi will arrive at Udaipur airport by a flight from Delhi and will go to Mount Abu in a chopper. He will attend Sarvodaya Sangam camp, they added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-05-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 21:23 IST
Rahul Gandhi to attend Cong's camp in Rajasthan on May 9
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a training camp of the party at Mount Abu in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Tuesday. Party sources said Gandhi will arrive at Udaipur airport by a flight from Delhi and will go to Mount Abu in a chopper. He will attend 'Sarvodaya Sangam' camp, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023