Rahul Gandhi to attend Cong's camp in Rajasthan on May 9
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a training camp of the party at Mount Abu in Rajasthans Sirohi district on Tuesday. Party sources said Gandhi will arrive at Udaipur airport by a flight from Delhi and will go to Mount Abu in a chopper. He will attend Sarvodaya Sangam camp, they added.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-05-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 21:23 IST
