Rahul Gandhi to attend Cong's camp in Rajasthan on May 9

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a training camp of the party at Mount Abu in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Tuesday. Party sources said Gandhi will arrive at Udaipur airport by a flight from Delhi and will go to Mount Abu in a chopper. He will attend 'Sarvodaya Sangam' camp, they added.

