Mexican president says to speak with Biden on Tuesday
Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 21:34 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would speak with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday.
Lopez Obrador said in a regular press conference the two leaders would discuss migration, the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl, and economic cooperation.
