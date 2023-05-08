Left Menu

Mexican president says to speak with Biden on Tuesday

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 21:34 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would speak with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Lopez Obrador said in a regular press conference the two leaders would discuss migration, the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl, and economic cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

