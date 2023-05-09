Left Menu

Ahead of Karnataka polls, PM Modi writes open letter to people of State

"You have always showered me with love and affection. It feels like a divine blessing to me. In our 'Azaadi ka Amrit Kaal', we Indians have aimed to make our beloved country a developed nation. Karnataka is keen to lead the movement to realise its vision", PM Modi said in his letter to the people of Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wrote an open letter to the people of the State, highlighting his party's commitment to state's growth and development. "You have always showered me with love and affection. It feels like a divine blessing to me. In our 'Azaadi ka Amrit Kaal', we Indians have aimed to make our beloved country a developed nation. Karnataka is keen to lead the movement to realise its vision", PM Modi said in his letter.

"India is the fifth-largest economy. Our next aim is to reach the top three. This is possible only when Karnataka rapidly grows to become a USD 1 trillion economy," the letter read. "Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Karnataka received over Rs 90,000 crore annually as a foreign investment under the BJP government. It was just around Rs 30,000 crore under the previous government," the PM wrote.

"We want to make Karnataka number 1 in investment, industry and innovation and number 1 in education, employment and entrepreneurship," PM underlined his party's commitment. "We are working to empower the farmers with a 'Beej Se Bazar Tak' vision. Through new irrigation projects, expansion of storage facilities, increasing ethanol blending usage of nano area and modern technology such as drones, BJP is committed to making Karnataka the number 1 in agriculture," it read.

In his letter the PM further stated, "The BJP government will continue to work to create next-gen urban infrastructure in Karnataka, modernise transport, raise the quality of life in rural and urban areas, and create opportunities for women and youth." "The dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream," the PM wrote.

"My appeal is for the bright future of Karnataka. It is for the bright future of your family, especially the younger generations," the letter read. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 19 public meetings and held six roadshows. Amit Shah held 16 public rallies and 14 roadshows. BJP chief JP Nadda held 10 public meetings and 16 roadshows.

The Karnataka assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

