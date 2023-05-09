Left Menu

Ukraine discusses integration with EU as Russia marks Victory Day

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-05-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 16:03 IST
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he discussed European integration, defence matters and sanctions against Russia at talks on Tuesday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

After talks held in Kyiv as Russia celebrated the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, Zelenskiy said he expected the European Union to soon approve more sanctions on Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

