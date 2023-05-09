Left Menu

Zelenskiy tells EU: Kyiv wants 'unacceptable' trade restrictions removed

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-05-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 16:11 IST
Zelenskiy tells EU: Kyiv wants 'unacceptable' trade restrictions removed
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that trade restrictions imposed by Ukraine's neighbours in eastern Europe were "absolutely unacceptable", and that Kyiv expected "strong" European decisions to remove them.

At a news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv, he said such trade restrictions were harsh, protectionist and played into the hands of Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, 2022.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023