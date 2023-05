Biden to visit Papua New Guinea in a presidential first after G7

U.S. President Joe Biden will become the first U.S. sitting president to visit Papua New Guinea this month with a trip following the G7 in Japan, marking the administration's investment in the Pacific region to counter China.

"The leaders will discuss ways to deepen cooperation on challenges critical to the region and to the United States such as combating climate change, protecting maritime resources, and advancing resilient and inclusive economic growth," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)