Republican Speaker McCarthy opposes extending debt-ceiling through fiscal year

30, ahead of an afternoon meeting with Democratic President Joe Biden. Asked by reporters whether he would support such a move to help the U.S. avoid defaulting on its $31.4 trillion in debt, McCarthy replied "no." "Just get this done now," added McCarthy, who has said he will not pass an increase in the borrowing limit without an agreement to cut spending.

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 21:51 IST
Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday he opposes the idea of extending the nation's debt-ceiling through the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, ahead of an afternoon meeting with Democratic President Joe Biden.

Asked by reporters whether he would support such a move to help the U.S. avoid defaulting on its $31.4 trillion in debt, McCarthy replied "no." "Just get this done now," added McCarthy, who has said he will not pass an increase in the borrowing limit without an agreement to cut spending. Referring to Biden, he added, "he's got to stop ignoring problems. And why continue to kick the can down the road? Let's solve it now."

