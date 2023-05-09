Left Menu

This is not my statement but promise that after Congress forms a government in Madhya Pradesh, it will pay Rs 1,500 per month Rs 18,000 per year to eligible women and an LPG cylinder in Rs 500, Nath was quoted as saying in the form for the scheme.

MP: Congress opens registration for women financial aid scheme
The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday started registration for a scheme under which the party has promised to pay monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to women and a cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 if it returns to power in Assembly polls, due later this year. The registration for 'Nari Samman Yojna' began at a function held in Chhindwara, the home turf of state Congress president Kamal Nath. "This is not my statement but promise that after Congress forms a government in Madhya Pradesh, it will pay Rs 1,500 per month (Rs 18,000 per year) to eligible women and an LPG cylinder in Rs 500,'' Nath was quoted as saying in the form for the scheme. Meanwhile, noted mountaineer Megha Parmar joined Congress.

The registration of forms also began at various locations with senior party leaders addressing press conferences in various cities. The Congress has already launched this scheme in Himachal Pradesh. The opposition party came up with this scheme in response to the MP government's 'Ladli Behna Yojna' under which Rs 1,000 per month will be given to eligible women.

