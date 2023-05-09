BJP attacks Arvind Kejriwal, DCW chief Swati Maliwal over GB Pant Hospital incident

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday questioned the ''silence'' of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Aam Aadmi Party and DCW chief Swati Maliwal on the GB Pant Hospital sexual assault case and demanded Rs one crore be given to the family of the victim, who died during treatment.

Delhi BJP vice president Barkha Singh demanded Maliwal's resignation for not raising her voice on women's issues.

''If Swati Maliwal is afraid to speak on the issue of women, she should immediately resign from her post, otherwise Delhi Mahila Morcha will protest in front of Chief Minister's residence and Swati Maliwal's house,'' she said.

In a statement, the DCW called the statements ''defamatory'' and ''completely false'' and said it was a DCW counsellor who ensured registration of an FIR in the matter.

The 40-year-old woman who worked at the hospital was allegedly sexually assaulted while on duty and died during treatment on Sunday, police said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the victim was a Dalit woman and was a resident of trans-Yamuna and her husband had died of cancer last year. She was taking care of her young children by working as a helper at Pant Hospital.

He asked why Chief Minister Kejriwal, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party have neither yet spoken on the incident nor met the woman's family. Everyone is sitting silently on this incident because the main accused is a Muslim, Bidhuri claimed, adding the Aam Aadmi Party is worried about its votes.

A Dalit woman was tortured but in the eyes of the Aam Aadmi Party, Dalits have no respect and no concern for their lives, he alleged.

Following reports that the woman had been brutalised, the police had earlier said neither her medical examination nor the investigation revealed any such thing. The victim also did not make any such allegations.

Bidhuri asked on what basis the security contract is being given in Delhi government hospitals.

''For how many years the present agency has a contract with the GB Pant Hospital? Why the government which claimed to install CCTV in the entire of Delhi could not install CCTV in Pant Hospital? The Nursing Union says that even the lift does not have CCTV,'' he said.

Bidhuri demanded from the Lieutenant Governor that an audit of security in Delhi government hospitals be conducted by an impartial and independent agency. He demanded that financial assistance of Rs one crore be announced for the family of the deceased and a government job for a member of the family.

Barkha Singh accused Maliwal of working only for media footage and as a worker of Aam Aadmi Party.

She said the hospital administration has written a letter to the chief minister regarding poor security, but no response has been received so far.

In its statement, the DCW said it has come across media reports of allegations made by some political leaders of a particular political party alleging inaction by the Commission in the case of gangrape and murder of a woman in G B Pant Hospital.

On May 2, a DCW counsellor counselled the woman and ensured registration of an FIR in the matter, it said. Then, DCW Member Kiran Negi visited the woman at Lok Nayak hospital on May 4. A DCW Counsellor was appointed to stay with her 24*7 to assist her and monitor her health. DCW Chairperson Maliwal then issued summons to Delhi Police on May 4 in the matter.

''The commission has left no stone unturned to assist the survivor, who unfortunately succumbed to her horrific injuries. The present statements from the leaders of a political party are a classic example of shooting the messenger and are defamatory, malicious and completely fabricated. Instead of acting in such an irresponsible manner, the leaders should work on strengthening the role of police and law and order in the Capital,'' it said.

