Let's build '40% commission-free', progressive Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi to voters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 09:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 09:36 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers to build a progressive and a ''40-per cent-commission-free'' state.

Voting for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress is seeking a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, ''Karnataka's vote… for 5 guarantees, for women's rights, for youth employment, for the upliftment of the poor. Come, vote in large numbers.'' ''Let's build a 40%-commission-free, progressive Karnataka together,'' Gandhi tweeted in Hindi using the hashtag 'Congress Winning150'.

He also shared a graphic featuring the Congress' five guarantees.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who also campaigned extensively in Karnataka, urged the people of the state to vote for change.

''As the polling for the assembly elections begins, I urge all my sisters and brothers in Karnataka to go out there and vote for change,'' she said on Twitter.

''It's time to bring in a strong, development-oriented and capable government that works tirelessly to make your lives better,'' she tweeted and used the hashtag ''Congress Winning 150'' along with the tweet Polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular).

The voting that began at 7 am amid tight security will go on till 6 in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

