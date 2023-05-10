Pak judiciary, media holding establishment accountable a silver lining: Mehbooba on Imran Khan's arrest

Pakistan's democracy is in tatters with political leaders being arrested on''frivolous charges'', but the only silver lining is that its independent judiciary and a fierce media were holding the establishment accountable, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday.

The remarks of the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister came after Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday.

Khan, 70, was arrested by the paramilitary Rangers in a corruption case from the Islamabad High Court and bundled into a prison van sparking massive protests across the country by supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

''In Pakistan, democracy lies in tatters. Perhaps the only silver lining is an independent judiciary and a fierce media holding the establishment accountable unlike the world's largest democracies,'' Mehbooba tweeted.

She said while political representatives are being arrested on ''frivolous grounds'' in the neighbouring, the other institutions necessary for check and balance have not been ''subverted yet''.

