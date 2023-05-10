Left Menu

Biden heads to New York to talk debt ceiling, raise funds for re-election

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to make the case that Congress needs to move quickly to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling in a Wednesday visit to a House district that Republicans won by a narrow margin in November. The Democrat's trip comes the day after he met with top Republican and Democratic lawmakers for the first time in three months to try to move forward on the debt ceiling, to avoid a historic default that the Treasury Department has warned could come in weeks.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2023 14:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 14:32 IST
Biden heads to New York to talk debt ceiling, raise funds for re-election
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to make the case that Congress needs to move quickly to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling in a Wednesday visit to a House district that Republicans won by a narrow margin in November.

The Democrat's trip comes the day after he met with top Republican and Democratic lawmakers for the first time in three months to try to move forward on the debt ceiling, to avoid a historic default that the Treasury Department has warned could come in weeks. In an appearance at Westchester Community College north of New York City, Biden plans to discuss the need to move quickly to head off default. The college is located in a suburban district represented by Republican congressman Mike Lawler, one of a handful of New York Republicans who unseated Democrats in 2022, giving their party its narrow 222-213 House of Representatives majority.

Democrats view Republican House members who narrowly won election as possibly vulnerable to being pressured into breaking with their party's leadership and voting for a bill to raise the debt ceiling without conditions. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said Republicans will not vote to raise the borrowing limit without an agreement to cut spending.

Lawler will attend the event with Biden, an aide to the lawmaker said. The president will also attend two fundraising events for his 2024 reelection bid hosted by wealthy donors - former Blackstone executive Tony James and Executive Chairman of the Libra Group George Logothetis.

Tickets for the James gathering will go for $25,000 per person, according to a memo to donors. Biden announced this year that he would appoint James to his intelligence advisory board. Logothetis has regularly donated to the Democratic Party and hosted gatherings in support of former President Barack Obama.

While Biden has largely focused on his presidential duties since announcing his bid for re-election, his campaign operation is coming to life. The events being planned for Biden are expected to generate some $2.5 million for his reelection campaign, according to sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023